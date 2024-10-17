Warwickshire County Council offers resources to combat loneliness and promote wellbeing

Loneliness is the state of being distanced or isolated from other people, it can result from social isolation, so it is important for people to have opportunities to connect with others.

Loneliness can affect anyone at any stage of their life. It’s not just about being alone, although being alone can increase feelings of loneliness – it’s subjective and what might constitute loneliness for one person wouldn’t be for another.

Loneliness affects people of all genders, ages and backgrounds, and can have a huge impact on an individual’s health. It can increase the risks of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and stroke, and can also be a risk factor for developing depression later in life.

There are many ways to make a small connection with others. Here are a few ideas:

Smile at someone

Pause for a 5-minute chat

Share lunch with colleagues (in-person or online)

Say hello to your neighbour

Meet a friend for coffee

There are also a number of resources and services available on a local and national level to those who are struggling with loneliness, including:

Wellbeing for Warwickshire – a website that provides support for loneliness and mental health

Key Ring – A community links service for those who are experiencing social isolation and/or would like one-to-one support to access and engage in the local community

NHS – information from the NHS on how to deal with loneliness

5 Ways to Wellbeing – tips and information from WCC of different ways you can work on your health and wellbeing

Living Well – Warwickshire County Council’s website that brings together information and services to help you look after yourself and other people

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want our residents in Warwickshire to know that if they are experiencing feelings of loneliness and social isolation, there is support available to them.

“There are many ways to start making connections with others and improve your wellbeing, such as learning a new skill, looking for local clubs and community groups, meeting friends in person or over a video call, as well as the many support services we have in the County.

“Connect is one of the 5 Ways to Wellbeing - which are a great start for anyone looking to make a positive change to their physical and mental health.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness to find out more about loneliness support in Warwickshire.

Throughout October, Warwickshire County Council is promoting the variety of support services available to residents in Warwickshire to help them with mental health and wellbeing.