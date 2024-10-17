Warwick District CPE Variation No.14

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make changes to the permit eligibility across Warwick District as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 96 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 119 kB)

Warwick District CPE Variation Order No.14 2024 (PDF, 114 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 1570 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections, representations or expressions of support to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Warwick V14”

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 8 November 2024.