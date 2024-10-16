Saturday working and extra workers to start on Birmingham Rd

Warwickshire County Council has announced plans to introduce Saturday working on the current stage of works of Phase 2 of the A3400 Birmingham Road works.

This will include an extra gang of workers to expedite the work.

This stage runs from the A46 Bishopton roundabout to 386 Birmingham Road and has required an outbound lane closure of the A3400. The move to increase resource with the contractor will ensure that both lanes of the Birmingham Road will be reopened as early as possible in November, with access to the road from St Peter’s Way also being fully reinstalled at this time.

The move keeps the project on track after days were lost to the recent heavy rainfall, when work had to be paused due to the unsafe conditions.

WCC anticipates that the drainage along the eastern verge will be completed by the end of this week. They have encountered some issues with existing utilities in this location, however, so far they have managed to adjust the pipe run and avoided serious delays.

The reopening of the road for the subsequent stages of this phase of the works will see the installation of a temporary two-way traffic system using narrow lanes along Birmingham Road, alongside temporary traffic signals as required though recognising the disruption temporary lights can cause, this will only be if there is no alternative.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: “I’ve been pushing the team to get extra resource allocated to this project since the works started, so I’m extremely pleased to see that the extra gang and Saturday working has been implemented to keep the project on track. “The County Council has listened to residents and heard their concerns. I personally have every sympathy with them and for the businesses who have suffered due to the roadworks. “We have been committed to trying to alleviate the situation wherever possible, as shown by removing traffic management to support the Stratford Mop. Some of the congestion the town centre has unfortunately suffered from has been greatly exacerbated by emergency work required by utilities companies. Whilst I appreciate that this work has to be done, WCC is urging them in the strongest terms to minimise any future impact on town centre traffic. “I look forward to a timely conclusion to this stage of works and for both lanes of the Birmingham Road, along with access to St Peter’s Way, to be open.”

Phase 2 of the Birmingham Road improvements scheme will deliver improved drainage; carriageway widening at the Bishopton roundabout on the outbound side to better facilitate exit; a new shared cycleway and footway from Worths Way to the entrance to Squirrels Street; the footpath on the inbound side widened to become an improved shared use path; a new safe crossing point over the Birmingham Road and a new bus shelter.

This phase of works will subsequently provide quicker access to Bishopston Roundabout, whilst also taking the opportunity of improving the drainage and street lighting adjacent to Bishopston Roundabout, and much improved facilities for walking and cycling in that area.

Since the project commenced, work has included:

60m of drainage completed, some of which is up to 4m deep. This is to ensure that following the removal of the grass verge, with its natural drainage qualities, there is sufficient drainage capacity to cope with a major storm event.

Jetting and clearing of existing drainage runs to ensure that the new drainage does not simply back up.

Locate and protect existing, unchartered, utility services.

Lifting of the traffic management for the Stratford Mop 11-13 October

20m of t he eastern verge has been cleared o f vegetation and the existing track widened to form the 3m footway and cycleway .

Work in the upcoming two weeks will include:

Complete r e m a inin g 70m of drainage

Continue l ocat ing and protect ing existing, unchartered, utility services.

Continue clear ing vegetation and widening the existing track /footway to form the 3m footway and cycleway.

Full details of the scheme can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birminghamroadstratford