Spooktacular fun awaits: Haunted experiences for all ages at St John’s House this October!

The spooks are returning to St John’s House in Warwick this October with St John’s Haunted House for families and a Halloween Tour for adults in partnership with the Warwickshire Gin Company.

Adults can enjoy a Halloween Tour at St John’s House on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October, 7pm to midnight.

Join the St John’s House butler (aka Lord Clifford Hume, the “History Lord”) as he guides you around the Jacobean mansion, and hear stories about the building and its past residents from over the last 900 years! The tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and you can enjoy a free welcome cocktail (or mocktail) from the Warwickshire Gin Company (included in the ticket price), with additional drinks available to purchase at the bar throughout the evening in the authentic Victorian Kitchen. The house is dressed for Halloween and everyone is welcome to dress up if they wish. Tickets are £19.50 per person and must be booked in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Families can get spooked as they explore rooms and go on a trail around St John’s Haunted House and discover the creepy story of Red Riding Hood, watching out for the Big Bad Wolf! There is also the chance for enjoying crafts, messy play and making slime to take home. The experience is open from Monday 28 October to Thursday 31 October, 10am to 4pm. Spaces are limited, and you are advised to book a timeslot in advance as last year’s event sold out. Tickets cost £12 for children and £6 for adults plus booking fee. Children under two are free. Adult tickets include a hot drink from Pickled & Tipsy Mobile Café. Book your tickets at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, Cllr Heather Timms, said:

“We're thrilled to welcome back the spooktacular fun at St John’s House this October! Thanks to the hard work of our Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team, we have exciting events for both families and adults, with something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss the chance to explore our haunted history and create lasting memories!”

Find out more about other upcoming events on the Heritage and Culture Warwickshire website.