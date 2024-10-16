Beware of burns this National Burn Awareness Day

With Halloween coming up, the use of candles and jack-o-lanterns increases the risk of fire. As a Child Friendly county, one of our priorities is for children and young people to be safe.

This National Burns Awareness Day, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) want to remind parents and carers of the importance of being burn aware.

Getting dressed up for Halloween can be part of the fun, when buying fancy dress costumes, make sure they are from reputable retailers and always check the label. Clothing will always burn if in contact with naked flames, but some will burn much faster than others.

Sparklers and fireworks are becoming more prevalent in retailers in the lead up to Bonfire night. When purchasing fireworks, only buy fireworks marked with safety standards (BS-EN 15947-2015). When using sparklers, make sure you:

Wear your gloves when you hold your sparkler and keep it away from your body.

It’s not a good idea to hold more than one sparkler at once.

Keep your sparkly sparkler safely away from other people and don’t run around with it.

Don’t throw your sparkler in case it hits someone.

Once your sparkler is finished, put it into a bucket of water, don’t pick it back up. It stays hot for a long time and can burn you.

National Burn Awareness Day is a reminder to be fire safe and keep things that can cause fire or are hot, such as candles, matches, kettles, irons and hair straighteners, out of children’s reach. It is also important to make sure children are not left unattended in the kitchen, and do not play near fires or heaters to avoid getting hurt or burnt. Using the back hobs on the stove can help to make sure that saucepan handles don’t stick out on the stove and avoid them being knocked off. Fitting a childproof guard in front of open fires or heaters can also help to avoid accidents.

If you or someone you know has suffered a burn, remember to cool, call and cover:

Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound).

for help – 999, 111 or local GP for advice, Cover with cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth. Make sure the patient is kept warm.

Hot water bottles can also be a source of burns, when using a hot water bottle make sure to:

Check your hot water bottle regularly: Always inspect your hot water bottle for signs of wear and tear. Replace it immediately if you notice any cracks, splits, or leaks. The rubber in hot water bottles can degrade over time, increasing the risk of scalds. Not use boiling water: Only fill your hot water bottle with hot, but not boiling, water. Boiling water can cause the bottle to rupture or leak, leading to serious burns. Replace older hot water bottles: If your hot water bottle is more than a couple of years old, consider replacing it, even if it appears to be in good condition. Older bottles are more likely to fail. Use a cover: Always use a fabric cover or wrap the bottle in a towel to reduce the risk of direct contact burns. Never sit or lie on a hot water bottle: Putting pressure on a hot water bottle can cause it to burst, leading to severe injuries.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire said:

“It is important to be aware of the affects of burns and how to avoid getting burnt by fires or hot liquids. “National Burn Awareness Day is a great opportunity to reinforce fire safety advice around this time of year, as we get closer to Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night. Make sure you know what to do to keep fire safe and how to deal with burns if the worst happens.”

For more fire safety information, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-fire-rescue-service