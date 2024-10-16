Warwickshire High Sheriff hosts multi-faith Legal Service at St Mary’s Church

Rajvinder Kaur Gill, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, held her official multi-faith legal service earlier this month (1 October), at the historic St Mary’s Church in Warwick. This was the se...

Rajvinder Kaur Gill, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff, held her official multi-faith legal service earlier this month (1 October), at the historic St Mary’s Church in Warwick. This was the second of two legal services marking the start of the county’s legal year. The first service was held at the Gurdwara Sahib in Leamington Spa. The service, a significant annual tradition marking the start of the legal year, was attended by an estimated 280 guests, including prominent figures from Warwickshire's judiciary, legal profession, and local government, alongside High Sheriffs from neighbouring counties. Dignitaries in attendance included the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, mayors from across the county, and representatives from blue-light services, charitable organisations, youth groups, and a diverse range of religious communities from Warwickshire. The ceremonial Legal Procession travelled from Shire Hall, through Northgate Street, to St Mary’s Church. The service opened with an uplifting fanfare by Warwick School Fanfare Team complemented by a beautiful musical performance from the Sikh Community Jagmeet Rihal. Throughout the event, attendees enjoyed various performances from Warwick Preparatory School Senior Choir, the Warwickshire & Coventry Gospel Choir, and from the organist Oliver Hancock. The address was delivered by Reverend Canon Angus Aagaard and the Sikh Chaplin Surjit Singh. The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, a role that represents His Majesty the King in all judicial matters across the county, plays a key role in upholding law and order. During her tenure, Rajvinder Kaur Gill has dedicated herself to supporting both voluntary and statutory organisations that contribute to maintaining the justice system and public safety. A key responsibility of the High Sheriff is the annual legal service, traditionally held in October to coincide with the start of the Michaelmas legal term. This longstanding custom, dating back to when judges travelled from London to hold trials at local assizes, has been modernised to embrace Warwickshire's multi-faith and diverse community. This year’s service at St Mary’s Church, a renowned parish church at the heart of Warwick, blended tradition with inclusivity, offering a platform for prayers, reflections, and music from multiple faiths. It highlighted the unity and shared values among Warwickshire's diverse religious communities. High Sheriff Rajvinder Kaur Gill said:“I was delighted to be joined by representatives of such a wide range of faiths - from Christianity and Catholicism to Hinduism, Judaism, Islam, and Sikhism - all coming together in our service. Their prayers, thoughts, and music brought a powerful sense of unity, understanding, and respect to this celebration of law. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making the service a success.” Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, added:“The High Sheriff’s Legal Service is a cherished tradition in Warwickshire’s ceremonial calendar, and this year’s event truly stood out. More inclusive communities foster greater understanding and harmony, and I commend Rajvinder Kaur Gill for organising such a thoughtful and diverse service to mark the beginning of the legal year.” Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, reflected on the occasion:“It was a privilege to attend this multi-faith service to mark the start of the legal year. I would like to thank Rajvinder Kaur Gill for her kind invitation and for leading such a meaningful event. The team at the Collegiate Church of St Mary created a memorable experience, enhanced by the exceptional music, singing, and readings.” Find out more about the High Sheriff of Warwickshire here:Find out more about the Warwickshire Crimebeat charity, which is the charity of choice for the High Sheriff, here:If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire High Sheriff fund, which provides one-off grants to small grassroots charities and organisations making a difference in Warwickshire, visit: