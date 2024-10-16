A week of appreciation for Warwickshire's Fire and Rescue control room team. 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is proud to recognise the invaluable work of its control room operators during International Control Room Week, Monday 21 to Sunday 27 October 2024.

These dedicated individuals working behind the scenes, are the first point of contact for the public during emergencies, providing vital support and ensuring timely responses.

“Our control room operators are the unsung heroes of our service,” said Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council. “They work tirelessly behind the scenes, often under immense pressure, to coordinate emergency responses and provide essential support to callers in need. Their dedication and professionalism are truly commendable. I’d like to extend my thanks to the whole team for everything they do.”

Throughout the week, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be highlighting the important role of its control room operators through interviews, behind-the-scenes glimpses and sharing stories of how the control room team have helped save lives and protected communities in Warwickshire. During the week the control room will also be welcoming Public Services students from Rugby College who will have an opportunity to find out more about the team and the workings of the control room.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook praised the team: “When seconds count, our control room operators can be the difference between life and death. They are the first link, providing vital support to callers and ensuring that our crews are dispatched to the scene as quickly as possible. I am incredibly proud of the work they do and the positive impact they have on our communities. On behalf of everyone here at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, we thank you all.”

In addition to handling emergency calls, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's control room operators also play a crucial role in dispatching vehicles for the 'Hospital to Home' service, ensuring that hospital patients receive timely and safe transportation. The operators also provide life-saving advice to callers, which can make a critical difference in an emergency.

Join Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in the week-long celebrations on their Facebook, Instagram, and X social media channels from Monday 21st October.