Warwickshire County Council joins the national campaign to save recycling from the bin

Warwickshire County Council is delighted to join this year’s Recycle Week to celebrate the efforts of people in Warwickshire and to help save five packaging heroes from the rubbish bin!

Now in its twenty-first year and running between 14 and 20 October, Recycle Week (organised by Recycle Now) is the UK’s biggest celebration of recycling, shining a light on the nation’s recycling habits through activities happening across the UK.

For Recycle Week 2024, Warwickshire County Council joins an urgent crusade to save five packaging heroes from being rubbished and keeping them out of the bin and living the circular life, through recycling.

To highlight the plight of the five ill-fated packaging heroes, Recycle Now has created a team of characters to bring the campaign to life and is asking everyone to Rescue Me and Recycle.

The condemned containers includes: Dee Dee the deodorant, Rey the plastic trigger spray, Yogi the yoghurt pot, Fitz the perfume bottle and humble Hube the toilet roll tube.

Recycling week is a week of fun activities with a serious message: Rescue Me – Recycle and aims to empower people in Warwickshire to look out for the five items missed most often in the weekly recycling collection. Recycling these items helps to keep them in circulation, creating new products out of the old, meaning the demand on the environment to keep mining and drilling for new materials is reduced.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate, and Culture, said: “We are delighted to once again support Recycle Week and encourage all our residents to recycle like heroes. Recycling is one of the simplest and most effective ways we can protect our planet, as it allows valuable materials to be reused and reduces the need for further resource extraction, such as oil for plastics or metals from the Earth. By keeping everyday items like deodorant cans, yoghurt pots, and trigger spray bottles in circulation, we are all playing a vital role in creating a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“This Recycle Week, let’s make sure no packaging heroes are left behind – Rescue, Recycle, and make a difference.”

Craig Stephens, Senior Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, said “We are delighted that Warwickshire County Council is supporting Recycle Week. While a light-hearted campaign, recycling is essential to limit the impact what we buy has on the environment. Keeping these materials circulating means we can reduce emissions linked with our weekly shop. Most people are recycling, and the material we capture has a multitude of uses, so the next step is to ensure everyone captures everything they can. Every aerosol, every trigger spray bottle, every plastic pot, perfume bottle and toilet roll tube. Rescue – recycle!”

If you would like to follow the action on social media and take part in your own rescue missions, please use the hashtag #RescueMeRecycle and #RecycleWeek.

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On X – https://x.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

