Aston Martin officially presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

Aston Martin was formally recognised in an official award presentation last month by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

The Gaydon based company achieved The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation earlier this year, which is one of the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

On Tuesday 3 September, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, along with one of his cadets, ATC Corey Cox presented the award to Michael Straughan OBE, an Executive Director of Aston Martin, and a selection of Aston Martin staff.

Speaking about the award, Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, said:

“As a company with a commitment to innovation, we are incredibly proud to be recognised with this King’s Award for Enterprise, which celebrates both the ingenuity of our craftspeople and the quality of Aston Martin’s bespoke interiors. This award recognises the unique composition of our ultra-luxury interiors and how our manufacturing team have gone to extra lengths to ensure the highest level of personalisation is offered to our customers, whilst not compromising on our seat technology’s core functionality.”

Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“It is a privilege to present Aston Martin with The King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation. This award is a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and cutting-edge technology. Aston Martin continues to set the standard for innovation in the automotive industry, and their contribution not only elevates British craftsmanship but also enhances Warwickshire's reputation as a hub for world-class manufacturing.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said:

“Aston Martin’s recognition with The King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation is a proud moment for the company and a significant boost to Warwickshire’s economic growth, reinforcing our status as a centre of innovation and industry. This can only be good news for other Warwickshire businesses with the profile and recognition it brings to the region. My heartfelt congratulations to Aston Martin on this well-earned honour."

To read more about why Aston Martin has received this award, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/5458/aston-martin-honoured-with-king-s-award-for-enterprise-in-innovation. You can also visit the Aston Martin website at www.astonmartin.com/en-gb

For companies interested in applying for a KAE and would like more information, please email the Warwickshire Lieutenancy at lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk.

The Warwickshire Lieutenancy team have also prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of these awards and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply. The brochure is available online at https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072

To find out more about the KAE, visit www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise