Virtual School Awards celebrate achievements of Warwickshire’s Children in Care

The Virtual School Awards last month celebrated the achievements of Warwickshire’s Children in Care. Supported by the council, carers, and social workers, the event highlighted the incredible le...

The Virtual School Awards last month celebrated the achievements of Warwickshire’s Children in Care. Supported by the council, carers, and social workers, the event highlighted the incredible learning journeys of these young people, helped them to recognise their strengths and encouraged them to believe in their potential.

The event took place at the University of Warwick, a venue that contributed to the event’s success by creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Each nominee was invited to bring up to three guests, ensuring they were surrounded by support as they celebrated their achievements.

The awards recognise outstanding accomplishments across four categories: Positive Attitude to Learning, Special Contribution to School Life, Overcoming Barriers to Education, and Working Hard to Reach Targets. Nominations were made by designated teachers, social workers, and Independent Reviewing Officers (IROs), reflecting the collective support system that helps these young people thrive.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: "The Virtual School Awards is a special occasion that celebrates the courage, resilience, and hard work of our Children in Care. Each of these young people has shown remarkable determination in overcoming challenges, and it’s an honour to recognise their achievements and share these moments with their families, carers, and supporters."

The evening kicked off with a video showcasing the enrichment activities provided by the Virtual School. From theatre trips and DJ workshops to kayaking, paddleboarding, and drumming sessions, these activities allow young people to explore new interests, build friendships, and grow in confidence.

The evening included a sit-down buffet, providing an opportunity for guests to relax and enjoy delicious food before the awards presentation. The moment when the young nominees walked up to receive their medals and certificates was truly inspiring. To honor their achievements, a professional photographer was on hand to capture these special moments, ensuring that each young person left with a treasured memory.

For more information about the Virtual School and the support available for Children in Care, visit Warwickshire Virtual School.