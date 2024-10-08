Innovative Virtual Reality Knife Crime Programme launched across Warwickshire

A new virtual reality programme will be used across Warwickshire to educate young people on the realities of carrying a knife and how they might become pressured into doing so. The new ...

A new virtual reality programme will be used across Warwickshire to educate young people on the realities of carrying a knife and how they might become pressured into doing so.

The new programme has been supported and funded by members of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board including Warwickshire’s five borough and district councils, Warwickshire County Council and The Office of the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The Virtual Decisions knife crime programme specifically helps young people explore the dangers and potential consequences of “carrying” a knife without “telling” them what to do, with the experience being led by them.

Students are immersed in a virtual scenario centred around knife crime and invited to make decisions in response to the scenes that they witness, which in turn shapes the course of their VR experience.

A launch event took place in Stratford-upon-Avon on the 27th September that saw statutory organisations, schools and community groups come together to experience the programme first hand.

The programme is designed by award-winning VR specialists, Virtual Decisions, who specialise in theatre, drama, and tech in education. Since 1992, Virtual Decisions has worked with over 200,000 young people delivering projects across the UK and internationally.

The programme is available for delivery for free in all schools, youth organisations and clubs within Warwickshire. Please get in touch with Alyssa Davies, Community Safety Officer for Warwickshire, email alyssa.davies@stratford-dc.gov.uk to find out more.

Councillor Andy Crump, Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board and Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said:

“In the age of TikTok and Snapchat, the Virtual Decisions knife crime programme embraces young people’s appetite for engaging with digital content, using virtual reality as a tool to bring difficult subjects to life for students. It is engaging and challenging, educating young people about the dangers and consequences of knife crime.”

Councillor Natalie Gist, Stratford District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Law and Governance, who attended the launch event, said:

“This is a very exciting project to help young people, all of whom are most at risk of being affected by knife crime, understand choice and consequence without being talked down to by older people.”

The prevention of knife crime is a key focus of community safety partners in Warwickshire. Warwickshire Police, with the support of partners, has launched a new policing initiative called Operation Talkative to encourage reporting of knife carrying.

Operation Talkative is asking for the community to share more information about anyone they know or hear about in possession of a knife.

If you have information or concerns about someone carrying a knife, please report it to police by going to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 and quote Operation Talkative.

If someone is carrying a knife on them at the current time, call 999. If you wish to remain anonymous you can report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org