New partnership to deliver up to 58 homes on the site of a former school in Nuneaton

A new partnership has been formed to deliver up to 58 new homes on the site of a former school in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) is partnering with Seddon Housing Partnerships to redevelop the site of Manor Park Secondary School which closed in 2010.

Seddon, which has been appointed as development partner following a formal tender process, is one of the UK’s largest privately owned and family managed contracting businesses.

WPDG and Seddon will be working in partnership to prepare a Reserved Matters planning application to submit to Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council to enable construction work to begin on site.

Outline planning consent has already been granted and the development is set to comprise a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, including seven dwellings for affordable housing.

Enabling works will include the demolition of existing buildings and remediation of the site, with work on the new homes expected to start early next year, pending the result of the Reserved Matters application.

WPDG was established by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights in the most sustainable way possible.

Tony Bunney, Senior Development Manager at WPDG, said: “This scheme will sustainably redevelop a disused site near the town centre into a thriving new community and we are looking forward to working with Seddon to bring it forward.

“Alongside our scheme at Top Farm, this development will help to meet the housing demands in Nuneaton and provide high-quality, sustainable homes for people in the town.

“Activity will be getting underway on site over the coming weeks, with enabling works beginning as we continue to prepare the next stage of our planning application in partnership with Seddon.”

Seddon is headquartered in Bolton and has Midlands offices in Stoke and Birmingham.

Peter Jackson, Managing Director of Seddon Housing Partnerships and MEP/Renewable Energy, said: “We are honoured to be collaborating with WPDG to deliver this paramount project.

“Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results, ensuring that these houses exceed the expectations of the Nuneaton community.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “We are delighted to welcome on board Seddon Housing as our partner on this exciting new development on the former Manor Park school site.

“Through this work the County Council will continue to realise its ambition to unlock the potential in local sites and make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of our people and communities.”

The new homes are the first phase of development on the site of the former Manor Park Secondary School, with outline planning consent also secured for an up to 65-unit Extra Care scheme.