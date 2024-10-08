Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership reminds drivers to always stop for School Crossing Patrols

Drivers must always stop for Warwickshire's School Crossing Patrols!

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is reminding drivers that they must always stop when a School Crossing Patrol - also known as a ‘lollipop person’ - displays their ‘STOP Children’ sign, to allow children to safely cross roads near schools.

This may seem obvious to the majority of good drivers who are law abiding, courteous and stop as instructed. However, shockingly not every driver puts the safety of children on our roads above their own needs.

Rosalie Taylor, Senior Road Safety Officer at Warwickshire County Council explains, “We are seeing more drivers who are reluctant to stop or do not stop when the School Crossing Patrols present their ‘STOP Children’ yellow sign.

“By law, as soon as a School Crossing Patrol raises their sign, even if they have not stepped into the road, motorists must be prepared to stop if it is safe to do so. In fact, they have a duty to stop. There is no excuse for not stopping.

“That’s why we have equipped our School Crossing Patrols with a body worn camera to capture drivers who fail to stop when indicated. We pass this evidence to Warwickshire Police via their Op Snap scheme for a police officer to review. If the driver has committed a moving traffic offence, they could receive a fine and 3 penalty points.”

Cllr Jan Matecki commented, “Our School Crossing Patrols are valued members of the community who come out in all weather conditions to welcome the children and their families with a friendly face, and more importantly to help them safely travel to and from school.

“It is essential that motorists understand that it is an offence to fail to stop when a School Crossing Patrol displays the STOP sign. They have the same authority as a police officer to stop traffic. Failing to stop puts vulnerable road users and our staff at risk. Our School Crossing Patrols are instructed to and do report any driver who fails to stop to the Police, which could result in prosecution.”

What do drivers need to know when approaching a school?

If there are children around, always slow down, expect the unexpected and be ready to stop in a short distance if necessary.

Rule 208 of the Highway Code states that: Near schools. Drive slowly and be particularly aware of young cyclists and pedestrians. In some places, there may be a flashing amber signal below the ‘School’ warning sign which tells you that there may be children crossing the road ahead. Drive very slowly until you are clear of the area.

And Rule 210 states: You MUST stop when a School Crossing Patrol shows a ‘Stop for children’ sign. In the Highway Code ‘MUST’ means it is illegal not to.

When drivers approach a school they must:

Slow down when they see a School Crossing Patrol warning sign or flashing lights and be prepared to stop

Stop when the School Crossing Patrol is displaying the STOP sign.

Be patient and do not move forward.

Do not move forward until the School Crossing Patrol has returned to the pavement

Do not park or stop where the School Crossing Patrol works, on zig-zag lines or other areas with parking restrictions.

More information about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is available online: https://warksroadsafety.org/

Residents can follow and like the Road Safety Partnership on Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety and on X @WarksRoadSafety.

Find out more about road users requiring extra care in the Highway Code Road users requiring extra care (204 to 225) - THE HIGHWAY CODE (highwaycodeuk.co.uk)

Find out more about Warwickshire Police's Operation Snap: www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap