Over £3m invested in Coventry and Warwickshire’s immersive and creative technology industry.

Innovate UK’s Launchpad programme, in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority, has supported 33 immersive and creative technology projects with over £3m invested into the local area to date.

The aim of the partnership is to grow innovation in Coventry and Warwickshire’s immersive and creative technology cluster. Innovate UK’s Launchpad programme provides grant funding and support for businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire to develop new products and services utilising creative and immersive technologies.

Under the immersive and creative industries Launchpad, innovators can seek funding for projects developing and applying technologies including one or more of the following themes:

Media technologies, including digital and mixed media

Immersive technologies, including augmented and virtual reality

Game engine and virtual production, including 3D environments, simulations and data visualisations

Motion capture, including performance capture and gesture, and facial recognition

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Innovate UK Launchpad programme builds on Coventry and Warwickshire’s strengths in immersive and creative technologies. “Our area is renowned for its cluster in video game development, which creates highly skilled, productive jobs and opportunities. “To support business growth and the development of the local innovation eco-system we have appointed a cluster management organisation to develop and manage this emerging innovation cluster. “There is just over £4m of funding to award in future funding rounds from LaunchPad, expected to launch later in the year or early next year. I encourage anyone interested to keep an eye out for our updates and announcement when the funding is open.”

To find out more about Innovate UK’s Launchpad, visit https://iuk.ktn-uk.org/innovation-in-action/