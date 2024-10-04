Cast your vote for the Warwickshire Country Parks Photography competition!

Twelve stunning images, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Warwickshire County Council’s country parks, have been shortlisted as winners of the 2024 Warwickshire Country Parks Photography Com...

Twelve stunning images, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Warwickshire County Council’s country parks, have been shortlisted as winners of the 2024 Warwickshire Country Parks Photography Competition. Now, the public has the exciting opportunity to vote for their favourite image to be crowned the overall winner and take pride of place on the front cover of the official Warwickshire Country Parks 2025 Calendar.

The shortlisted images highlight the spectacular landscapes and wildlife that make Warwickshire’s parks, greenways, and nature reserves such special places. Featuring striking birds and rare butterflies, bluebells, rainbows and snowy scenes, the images provide a fantastic display of nature’s variety through the seasons.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture, and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We’re thrilled with the talent and creativity shown in this year’s photography competition. These images truly celebrate our country parks and the breathtaking natural beauty they offer. I encourage people from Warwickshire and beyond to get involved by casting their votes, and perhaps in doing so, get inspired to plan their own park visit!”

How to vote

To vote, simply visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/vote, browse the twelve shortlisted images, and cast your vote for your favourite. The photo with the most votes will be crowned the overall winner and feature on the front cover of the calendar. All shortlisted images will also appear in the calendar, representing a different month of the year.

The overall winner will not only have their photo featured on the front cover but will also enjoy a tailored VIP experience at one of Warwickshire’s country parks with their close family or loved ones. All twelve winners will receive a copy of the Warwickshire Country Parks 2025 Calendar.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 13 October 2024.

