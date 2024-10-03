Highway Improvement works at Barton brought forward to coincide with current road closure

Residents of Barton will avoid the disruption of a second set of closures on the Welford Rd in the new year.

Warwickshire County Council has successfully negotiated moving planned roadworks forward to be done now, during the current closure of the road.

Welford Road in Barton is set to be closed from 30 September for two weeks while essential work is carried out by National Grid on behalf of Brookworth Homes.

Approaches were made to the council’s contractor, Balfour Beatty, and crews were made available to work on the Welford Road during this fortnight to add necessary road marking, road studs and signage while there is no through traffic coming in from Welford.

Access to the village will be kept open to residents with a ‘stop and go’ traffic system to allow workers to operate safely while keeping the road open to residents.

The works were due to be carried out, having been commissioned by the local ward county councillor through the Members’ Delegated Budget’ funds in early 2025. Following consultation with the Parish Council, they have been brought forward to minimise the disruption of a further closure in the future.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, Warwickshire County Councillor for Bidford and Welford, said: “For me, this is a double win.

“The works being done as part of my delegated budget will play a key role in making the road safer so to have them done sooner can only be good news.

“But I would also like to commend the pragmatism and the common sense of council officers and their contractors who saw the window of opportunity to get this work done now, while there is already an unavoidable road closure, and avert the need to close it again in a few months.

“I know that residents were keen to take advantage of this opportunity to relieve disruption in the future. Well done to all who made it happen so quickly.”