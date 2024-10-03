Rugby Borough Variation M - Gavel Drive, Drover Close, Barter Place

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to introduce waiting restrictions in the above streets.

Scheme Overview

Following residential and commercial development of the former Rugby Cattle Market site, Gavel Drive, Drover Close and Barter Place have been adopted as highway maintained at public expense. These centrally located streets are within walking distance of Rugby town centre and railway station, and as such parking places are in high demand for residents, visitors, commuters, and by local businesses.

With the streetscene designed around “shared space” principles, the primary vehicular function of the road is as an access to off-street parking facilities, provided in the form of private off-street parking bays and car parks. Proposals are therefore for these streets to be kept clear of the majority of parked vehicles by means of a "No Waiting At Any Time" restriction, as detailed below - please note that all privately and housing association owned and allocated parking bays and car parks will be unaffected by these proposals.

Supporting Documentation

Objections and Representations

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk (with “Rugby VM - Gavel Drive” as the subject header), or by post addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 25 October 2024.