Cases of Bluetongue (BTV) have been confirmed across Suffolk, Norfolk, Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Havering, Lincolnshire and East Riding of Yorkshire.

Please refer to this website for the most up to date position, current controls and guidance for industry, where you can opt to receive email alerts about any updates to the content.

Warwickshire Trading Standards has also updated its own disease control and outbreaks web page with useful information.