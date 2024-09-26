Young people create new community mural in Lillington

This summer, young people from Lillington came together to create a brand-new mural at Lillington Youth Centre on Crown Way.

The project aimed to engage local young people in creating something fresh and vibrant for the community, while also highlighting the positive role the youth centre plays in their lives.

Around 20 young people worked with BRINK Contemporary Arts over the summer to bring the mural to life. They led the design process, getting feedback from the local community about what they wanted the mural to represent. Although there were a few challenges, such as working during the summer holidays when some young people were away, the team worked hard to make it happen.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “As a child friendly county, it is brilliant to see young people taking the lead on such a creative project that not only builds their skills but also gives something positive back to their community. The new mural is a fantastic reflection of the energy and talent of Lillington’s young people, and I’m really proud of what they’ve achieved.”

The mural has been warmly welcomed by both the young people involved and the wider community, with locals describing it as “fresh” and “alive.” The young artists are particularly proud of their work, and the mural now stands as a great reminder of the value the youth centre brings to the area.

For more information on how Targeted Youth Support is helping young people across Warwickshire build brighter futures, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice

To find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit:

https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/