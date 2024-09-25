Local business in Rugby thrives following free business support from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

A business in Rugby is bringing a dose of creativity to the town after receiving free business support...

A business in Rugby is bringing a dose of creativity to the town after receiving free business support from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Homelike Art is run by Adrianna Bodzioch, who moved to the UK from Poland in 2017 and initially worked in car parts production for two years.

But, after the birth of her daughter, Emilia, and some time out, Adrianna decided to return to her creative roots as an artist and art teacher of many years, and launched a business delivering art classes and workshops.

These include everything from kids’ classes through to corporate events and from school settings through to adult workshops in a café or bar, accompanied by a glass of wine, but all with a focus on arts.

They include a whole range of art techniques, including drawing, acrylic painting, watercolour painting, graphic techniques, clay sculpture, scratch art, paper art and mixed media.

The business has been supported by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Project Warwickshire - Visitor Economy and Hospitality Support Programme, delivered on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the five District and Borough Councils. It has helped Adrianna to identify her target market and develop business and marketing plans to help her to grow the business.

The Project Warwickshire - Visitor Economy and Hospitality Support Programme offers one-to-one bespoke business advice and also online and face-to-face workshops that are part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

As well as the one-to-one help with a business adviser, Russell Grant, the support also sign-posted Adrianna towards successful grant-funding from Rugby Borough Council which will mean even more workshops being staged in town centre venues.

Adrianna said:

“By joining the business support programme, I received valuable support that has been crucial in navigating the challenges of running a successful business. “The Chamber provided me with a wealth of resources and educational materials, which were essential in the early stages of my business to help determine the right direction. Through first-hand experiences shared by other businesses and support sessions, I gained insights into best practices and strategies for growth. “The Chamber provided specific advice and assistance tailored to my business needs, covering areas such as operational support, logistics, and funding. “One of the most significant benefits of joining the business support programme was the mentorship and support from seasoned entrepreneurs and professional leaders. My mentor provided valuable guidance on avoiding common pitfalls, focusing on key areas for success. Russell’s expertise was instrumental in helping me make informed decisions and build a solid foundation for my business. “Overall, the support has been indispensable in helping me grow my business and expand my professional network. This network has been vital in providing ongoing support and opportunities, ensuring that I have access to the best resources and advice when needed. “I received a grant from Rugby Borough Council, which helped me cover expenses for my new projects in the town centre. This financial assistance enabled me to launch and sustain these projects, further establishing my business in the community.”

Adrianna is now completing a course in art therapy, which will see therapeutic elements introduced to some of her workshops when she returns to work after the birth of her second child, which is due in September.

Russell Grant, business adviser at the Chamber, said:

“We are so pleased to have been able to help Adrianna in the pursuit of expanding and growing her business. By offering one-to-one guidance, assistance on business and marketing planning and being there as a sounding board for ideas, we’ve been able to support her own creative ideas with practical business foundations. “We wish Adrianna every success for the future with Homelike Art.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “

We are delighted to support Project Warwickshire, supporting our new and existing local businesses to grow and develop, expand their employment opportunities and contribute to our local economy. “Homelike Arts was able to utilise the tailored support and advice from Project Warwickshire. The support provided to Adrianna helped her to identify her target market and develop a business and marketing plan reach her audience and grow her business.”

Cllr Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth, investment, digital and communications, said:

“It’s great to see how Adrianna has used the council grant and support from the Chamber to build a new enterprising and creative business. “Enabling local businesses and arts to thrive are important priorities for the council. I hope Adrianna’s story encourages more people to come forward and apply for a council grant currently available to businesses and community organisations.”

The support was delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. The support is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via Rugby Borough Council), and Warwickshire County Council.

To find out what other support is available to your business, please call CW Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747.

Pictured (left to right): Councillor Martin Watson from Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Louise Robinson from Rugby Borough Council, Adrianna Bodzioch and her daughter Emilia, Russell Grant from Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, and Amine Kabouchi from Rugby Borough Council.