Public urged to stay safe as heavy rain is expected across Warwickshire

With a Yellow Weather warning in effect from tomorrow due to heavy rainfall across the county, emergency services and local partners are urging the public to exercise caution when travelling or walking near floodwaters.

The warning follows a weekend of intense rain, leaving many areas of the county already saturated. In response, agencies within the Warwickshire Resilience Forum are working closely to plan and prepare for potential flooding incidents, which could pose a risk to life and property if water levels continue to rise.

Residents are advised to take extra care when out and about, especially around flood-prone areas, and to follow these key safety tips:

Avoid driving through floodwater. Even a few inches can cause your vehicle to float or damage the engine. Tragically, many flood-related fatalities occur when people are trapped in their vehicles.

Do not attempt to cross floodwater if the road is obscured. You won’t be able to tell if there are hidden dangers, such as displaced manhole covers.

Stay clear of rivers and other flooded areas when walking, especially with pets. Flooded paths can be slippery, and the current of the water can pose a serious threat, increasing the risk of being swept away.

Ben Brook, Co-Chair of the Warwickshire Resilience Forum and Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“It’s essential that Warwickshire residents take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others during this period of heavy rain and potential flooding. One of the most important actions is to avoid driving or walking through floodwater and to follow the advice provided by emergency services. If you see signs warning against driving through flooded areas, please don’t ignore them. They are there for your safety and the safety of the communities directly impacted by the floods.”

Stay Informed and Prepared:

To check for flood alerts or warnings affecting your area, visit: Check for Flooding

Sign up for the free Flood warnings to receive flood alerts by phone, text, or email. Register online or call 0345 988 1188.

If you notice flooding of public drains or roads, contact your local council.

Report flooding from collapsed riverbanks, unusual river flow changes, or blockages such as vehicles or trees to the Environment Agency Floodline at 0345 988 1188.

For sewer or water main flooding, contact Severn Trent Water at 0800 783 4444.

Stay alert and stay safe during this period of heavy rain and potential flooding across the county. For more information on staying safe visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding