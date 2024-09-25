Creating a diverse workforce this National Inclusion Week.

National Inclusion Week, running from 23-29 September, celebrates inclusion and raises awareness of the action taken to create inclusive and diverse workplaces.

The theme for National Inclusion Week 2024 is ‘impact matters’, a chance to recognise the positive benefits of a diverse workforce and the impact employers can make when they create inclusive environments to support recruitment and retention.

Warwickshire Supported Employment Service supports people with learning disabilities and/or autism into employment. The service is designed to support Warwickshire’s aspiring employees with autism and learning disabilities with an aspiration to work. Recently achieving accreditation in the field of supported employment from The British Association of Supported Employment (BASE), the assessors noted the ‘high quality support and impressive rates of positive outcomes, featuring throughout the service’.

The county council also runs the Fair Chance Employer scheme, an innovative and inclusive programme developed with Warwickshire employers to support them in making their recruitment process more flexible, more inclusive and ultimately more accessible to a wider talent pool of people who may have barriers accessing the job market.

Lisi, a local organisation and Fair Chance Employer, recently supported WSES customers with an industry tour – this allows the individuals to visit the workplace and find out more about the practicalities of working within that organisation. For a recent WSES customer, Phil, this industry tour led to a paid work trial and ultimately a permanent position. Allowing WSES customers to access workplaces in a way that supports them gives them the chance to see how the workplace functions and whether there are opportunities that match their skills.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want to make Warwickshire an inclusive place for all to work and to live by supporting people with additional needs into the workplace and working directly with employers to help them put the support in place to open doors to a wider talent pool of people. “We hope more businesses will continue to work with us to become Fair Chance Employers, opening opportunities and creating flexible environments to support individuals with additional needs into workplaces.”

To find out more about Warwickshire Supported Employment Service, visit https://skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/supportive-employers-1/warwickshire-supported-employment-service

To find out more about the Fair Chance Employer programme, visit https://fairchancejobs.warwickshire.gov.uk/