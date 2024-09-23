Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant Fund is open again for applications

Warwickshire County Council is inviting community and voluntary groups across the county to apply for the Councillor Grant Fund, which reopens for round two today.

Each of the 57 councillors in Warwickshire is allocated £8,000 annually to support small-scale projects within their divisions. These projects should align with key areas such as improving access to services, reducing loneliness and isolation, enhancing physical and mental health and wellbeing, or supporting the local environment to help the county achieve its goal of becoming Net Zero by 2050.

For a full list of eligible categories, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants.

Applications will be available on the council’s website starting Monday, 23 September, at 9 a.m., with a submission deadline of 5 p.m. on Sunday, 3 November. There are two application forms based on the grant amount needed—one for requests under a £350 threshold and another for requests above.

A previous grant recipient was Nuneaton District Scouts who put in an application for funding towards their ‘Adventurous Activities’ programme. Steven Haynes, the District Commissioner of the Nuneaton Scouts said: “The grant helped us to expand our adventurous activity equipment which has enabled us to offer a range of new activities to embrace the development of young people and offer new opportunities and skills.

“As a district, we currently offer a wide range of programmes for over 830 young people on a weekly basis to help develop their skills for life, such as: self-confidence, academic ethics, leadership skills and citizenship skills to help influence their adult lives. Scouting also gives young people a sense of purpose, and helps them to aim high in order to achieve goals in the future such as the Gold Duke of Edinburgh or their King Scout Award.”

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: "The Councillors' Grant Fund empowers community and voluntary groups to undertake small projects that can bring about substantial positive change. It creates opportunities for local communities to come together and contribute to making Warwickshire a healthier, more sustainable, and inclusive place."

To assist with the application process, the Community Partnerships Team and WCAVA will host engagement sessions to provide guidance and answer questions. For details or to book a session, please visit our website.

For more information about the grant and to apply, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants.