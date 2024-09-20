Don’t miss out on early years education funding for your child

The latest data shows that Warwickshire is exceeding national and regional averages for early years education take up for children between the ages of 9 months and four-years-old.

Warwickshire County Council is sharing this news as a reminder to all eligible parents and carers to ensure they access this funding.

Recent figures have revealed that early years’ education take-up in Warwickshire is at 79% which is higher than the regional (73%) and national (75%) levels. This is fantastic news for Warwickshire parents and the council is seeking to increase this further to ensure that no one is missing out on this important funding.

Early education plays a crucial role in a child's social and cognitive development, and this scheme ensures that more Warwickshire youngsters can reap these benefits helping them to get the best start in life.

Two new entitlements have been introduced this year giving working parents of children from the age of nine months access to 15 hours of funded childcare a week and eligible working parents of two-year-olds access to up to 15 hours per week of free childcare or early education from the term after their child turns two.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "We are delighted to see that early years’ funding schemes are being taken up so widely across the county.

“The early years – from birth to five-years-old – are the most important time of development for children. This is when they learn most rapidly and where their early experiences help to build strong foundations to equip them well as they grow up.

“In addition to benefitting the county’s children, this childcare support can make a real difference for parents too by enabling them to continue to work or to pursue further education."

The government currently funds the following early years entitlements for parents of young children:

Working parents of children from the age of nine months can access 15 hours of funded childcare a week.

Families receiving some additional forms of government support, such as certain benefits or credits, may be eligible to access 15 hours of 2Help childcare for their two-year-old.

Working parents of two-year-olds can access 15 hours of funded childcare a week.

All parents of three- and four-year-olds can access 15 hours of childcare per week, regardless of their immigration status or whether they are working.

Eligible working parents of three and four-year-olds can access an additional 15 hours of childcare, known as the ‘30 Hours’ entitlement

The process for parents

Parents and carers who work a minimum of 16 hours and earn at least £183 per week if over 21 (or less for younger parents) may be eligible for 15-hours childcare offer.

Anyone who would like to apply for this, will receive a unique code from central government if they are eligible which childcare providers need to validate before a child can access the funded hours.

Anyone who needs help with the application process or validating their code, should speak to their childcare provider.

More information about early years education in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childcarecosts

Visit https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk/ for further information and eligibility criteria.