Sergeant Simon Valentine Way (near High Street), Bedworth - Proposed Toucan Crossing & Cycletrack links

Improving access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists crossing B4113 Sergeant Simon Valentine Way

To improve access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists crossing B4113 Sergeant Simon Valentine Way (near High Street), Bedworth Warwickshire County Council are proposing to provide a new signal controlled Toucan crossing as described in the public notice below.

Objections and Representations

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Louise Varney, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to louisevarney@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Bedworth Crossing”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 11 October 2024.