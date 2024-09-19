Devolution deal for Warwickshire

We are delighted the Government has indicated its intention to move forward with a devolution agreement for Warwickshire.
The Deal had been agreed in principle before the General Election but had not been formally confirmed. We warmly welcome this news and look forward to further conversations with the Minister and local partners to bring the early benefits of devolution to Warwickshire.
Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said:
“The Warwickshire Devolution Agreement is a significant long-term milestone for the County. It provides a strong foundation from which to secure further powers and resources. It will help us further strengthen our economy, and our continued drive to improve the life prospects for all who live, work or do business in Warwickshire. This Deal is without doubt an endorsement of our County. In delivering on this deal, Warwickshire will continue to contribute strongly at a regional and national level."