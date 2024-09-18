Work officially commences on new 2 form entry primary school in Warwickshire

Work has now begun on the new two form entry Myton Gardens School in Warwickshire.

A sod cutting ceremony was held on Monday 9th September with representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust and other members of the project team celebrating the commencement of the scheme.

Councillor Peter Butlin, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, commented: "It’s exciting to see the commencement of the construction of another new, high-quality education facility in Warwickshire. I look forward to seeing this modern, sustainable school develop into a nurturing and inclusive environment where our children can learn and thrive.”

Located off Fusiliers Way, the school will provide places in both key stage one and two, with an attached nursery for 34 children and a dedicated provision for up to 14 places in the school will be provided for SEND children.

Mrs Sheepy, who is leading on the opening of Myton Gardens School for SVMAT said: “It's incredibly exciting to break ground on Myton Gardens Primary School and we will be following it with great anticipation over the coming months. This school will be at the centre of this new community and we look forward to working with children, parents and residents to provide a wonderful environment in which the very highest quality of education will be provided for years to come.”

Included in the two-storey building will be 15 classrooms, a dance and music room, library, assembly hall and a food science room.

Midlands based contractor, Speller Metcalfe, is carrying out the works, including external landscaping and the car park with 68 spaces, including designated EV spaces.

The new school has been designed by Bond Bryan architects with AECOM working as the consultant on the scheme.

Mark Hudgeon, Director at Speller Metcalfe said “It’s been great to celebrate the start of work on this project. We’ve worked on a number of schools across Warwickshire, and know how much local residents value the quality of education facilities provided.”

The building is set to be built to the BREEAM ‘Very Good’ sustainability standard, demonstrating the Council and Trust’s commitment to sustainability.

There will be continuous updates about the project as it proceeds.