AskSARA - an award-winning online self-help guide for Warwickshire residents

AskSARA is an award-winning online self-help guide providing expert advice and information on products and equipment for older adults and people with disabilities.

AskSARA Warwickshire is an easy-to-use website, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online tool provides guidance on services in Warwickshire that can support people to make choices about their health and well-being, so they can stay well and independent for as long as possible.

The website is designed to help improve people’s access to a range of self-help devices, equipment, and solutions, known as assistive technology.

AskSARA features a useful self-assessment tool that can produce an individual report with suggested ideas, information, and advice, based on the answers to some simple, multiple-choice questions.

Suggested gadgets could include automatic pill dispensers and reminder clocks, as well as general equipment such as toilet frames, kitchen trollies and perching stools, based on people’s own needs.

The gadgets and solutions suggested by AskSARA, which have already helped many people in the county, can reduce people’s reliance on friends, family, and professional carers and help them to stay well in their own homes.

One Warwickshire resident has been able to maintain independence with her medication following advice from the website.

Her Social Care Practitioner at Warwickshire County Council says: “Following a hospital admission due to an infection and a period of increased confusion, it was identified that the reasons for this were due to her not managing her medication well at home.

“The lady is now using a weekly medication organiser called an Anabox and a MemRabel memory prompting clock to help maintain her medication routine.

“Her family were able to support her, but not as often as she needed, so this was of real help and reassurance to them, meaning daily visits to support with medication reduced to weekly visits to fill the dispenser.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “AskSARA is there to support people in Warwickshire by suggesting new solutions and equipment to make life easier. People often don’t know exactly what it is they need to support themselves or their family members, AskSARA is there to help.

“Assistive technology is for adults of all ages who may benefit from a variety of tools to support with day-to-day tasks and everyday life. The AskSARA website provides individuals the information, advice and guidance that they need to live a happy, safe and independent life for as long as possible.”

Visit the AskSARA Warwickshire website at https://warwickshire.livingmadeeasy.org.uk