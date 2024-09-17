Trident Hydraulics Ltd – Powering Growth Through Strategic Support and Innovation

Renowned for its advanced hydraulic systems and bespoke engineering solutions, Trident Hydraulics Ltd engaged with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme (WMGP) to scale its operations and...

Renowned for its advanced hydraulic systems and bespoke engineering solutions, Trident Hydraulics Ltd engaged with the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme (WMGP) to scale its operations and enhance its technological capabilities. This case study highlights their journey towards embracing innovation and strategic growth. The programme is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils.

Specializing in sophisticated hydraulic systems, Trident Hydraulics Ltd serves sectors like Waste Management and Oil & Gas from their 9000 sq. ft unit established in 2021. Led by Mike Forster and Michael Owen, the company aims to increase its business from £1.1 million to £2 million in revenue through strategic expansions and digital enhancements.

Trident Hydraulics Ltd encountered several significant barriers that impeded their growth ambitions. Firstly, the physical limitations of their current unit restricted their ability to accept new orders and accommodate additional machinery, essential for scaling their production capabilities. Additionally, there was a need to develop products that consume less energy and meet their own net zero goals and introduce their innovative smart systems into the market. Lastly, Trident Hydraulics Ltd recognized the necessity to upgrade their digital and marketing strategies, a vital step to support their planned expansion and enhance their market reach.

Under the guidance of the WMGP, Trident Hydraulics Ltd received essential guidance and strategic advice, facilitating their ambitious growth and sustainability initiatives. The company is now looking at optimal ways to extend their current facility and integrate new machinery to enhance production capacity. The programme also offered insights into the company’s aim of developing energy-efficient hydraulic power packs that align with their goals to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve net zero targets.

Furthermore, the programme connected Trident Hydraulics Ltd with other relevant schemes and programmes, enhancing their access to additional resources and support systems.

Oxford Innovation Advice’s Michelle Connor, Manufacturing Growth Manager for WMGP, noted, “It was a pleasure to work with Trident Hydraulics Ltd and support them to access the Programme, the Digital GROWTHmapper supported how they need to focus on the digitisation of the business and how this can enhance their offering to their client base. We have also connected the team at Trident Hydraulics Ltd to other businesses to develop new innovative products.”

While it is still too early to quantify all outcomes, initial feedback is promising, Trident Hydraulics Ltd have already employed a new Administrative Assistant and a new Trainee Hydraulic technician to support the increase in sales revenue, the business has already secured their first Smart Hydraulic contract with one of the largest European waste management companies who aim to reduce their energy consumption by approximately 50% , Trident Hydraulics Ltd offered a retro fitted smart system which to date has offered the end user a 67% reduction in energy consumption and supported their objectives for net zero and sustainability.

Trident Hydraulics Ltd is poised to continue its growth trajectory, including plans to recruit more Technicians in 2024 as they strive to become the UK Leaders in smart hydraulics offering companies an effective strategy to meet their journey towards net zero.

Michael Owen, Director of Trident Hydraulics Ltd, advised other businesses, "I would advise any other business to reach out for this type of support, Michelle Connor has assisted the business in terms of us being able to access grants and advice that we would not have known about, the links we have made and the connections to other likeminded businesses have developed a new revenue stream for the business."

Trident Hydraulics Ltd exemplifies how targeted business support and a focus on innovation can propel a manufacturing business forward. They have made significant strides towards their growth objectives, setting a benchmark for other ambitious SMEs in the region.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The success of Trident hydraulics demonstrates the impact the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme can have to support Warwickshire’s manufacturing SME’s to grow and meet their objectives.

“The programme offers one to one support from specialist manufacturing advisors, digital diagnostic tool, workshops and cohort-based small courses supporting manufacturing businesses to remove barriers to growth and support the creation of new jobs through improved productivity and competitiveness.”

Cllr George Cowcher, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development at Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “This shows how the use of the Shared Prosperity Fund can directly assist key manufacturing companies and assist growth in the District”.

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme forms part of Warwickshire County Council’s Business Growth Warwickshire Programme. It is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via the District and Borough Councils) and Warwickshire County Council.

For more information:

For details about the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, visit: Home - Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme (warwickshire-mgp.co.uk).

For more details on the Business Growth Warwickshire Programmes, please visit: Warwickshire County Council Business Support (https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukspf)

For more information on Trident Hydraulics Ltd, visit: Hydraulic Valves and Pumps | Trident Hydraulics.