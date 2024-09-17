Marq-One builds a halo facility at Eliot Park Innovation Centre

"The support from the county council made the decision for us. It has given us the best of the best - a halo facility where people come in and say ‘wow.’”

A small business which offers tailored, high-performance electronics training has grown its capacity and reach thanks to support from Warwickshire County Council.

Marq-One counts leading aerospace, motorsport and defence contractors among its clients from its base at Eliot Park Innovation Centre in Nuneaton.

Mark Yearby, who created the business in 2020, moved it into a unit at the county council-run business centre earlier this year and was immediately very happy with the facilities. But then a conversation with the business centres team led to further support which has enabled Mark to equip that unit in the best possible way.

“After I set the business up during Covid in 2020 it became apparent that online training was not giving value,” he said. “I wanted to offer something better - to be mobile and visit organisations and train their people in their facility. That went well but as the business grew and our reputation grew, it ceased to be cost-effective to travel to train one or two people. To have our own premises was clearly the solution.

“I looked at various business units and they didn’t look great and didn’t sit right for hosting global leaders which is what many of our clients are. That’s when I spoke to the county council and as soon as I saw the unit at Eliot Park Innovation Centre I thought, yep, this is what I need - a technical facility with breakout areas and conference rooms when needed. It looks the part and offers flexibility - we have an ideal-sized room for now with scope for flexibility as the business grows.”

Mark knew he had found the right space and was then able to fill it with “high end of high end” kit after accessing further support from the county council. He received a WCC small capital grant before the scheme temporarily closed earlier this year.

“We have static-safe floor, benches and chairs and incredibly intelligent tools,” said Mark, who grew up in Nuneaton and is proud to run his business there. “The council’s backing has given us the best of the best - a halo facility where people come in and say ‘wow.’”

The support has proved invaluable to the business and Mark has greatly appreciated the advice and guidance of the county council’s Business & Economy team.

“Trying to run a business with all the plates spinning is incredibly time-consuming, so it was fantastic to have someone there helping,” he said.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Cllr Martin Watson, said:

“It is amazing how many small businesses in Warwickshire are right up there with the leaders in their field. Marq-One is clearly one of those and I am delighted that we have been able to provide Mark with such valuable support at Eliot Park. “Our business support is designed to be more much than just financial, offering encouragement and expert guidance too, and it I am delighted that our team has played a big part in helping Marq-One to grow.”

* Please find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visiting https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk