Dementia Connect in Warwickshire

Dementia Connect and Dementia Support Forum in Warwickshire

Dementia Connect is a dedicated service to support anyone living with dementia or caring for someone with dementia, providing personalised advice and practical and emotional support, helping you and your loved ones at all stages of dementia.

Dementia Connect is available online and advisors are available over the phone for a chat and to answer any questions or talk through any difficulties you may have regarding dementia. Examples of how the service can help include:

• Explaining more about how dementia affects you or your loved ones

• Suggesting small changes to make at home to help a person with dementia

• Advising on equipment that can help with daily tasks and maintaining independence

• Supporting you and your loved one to improve your physical and mental health

• Advising on other services and support available locally

• Planning for the future including guidance on any financial support that may be available

Dementia Connect local dementia advisers can also meet you to offer further support, practical advice and information. They can also connect you with other face-to-face services in your area.

Please contact Dementia Connect today by phone or email.

Call: 0333 150 3456 (Calls charged at standard local rate)

Email: dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk

OPENING TIMES:

Monday to Wednesday: 9 am – 8 pm Thursday to Friday: 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday to Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm

Find out more about Dementia Connect at: www.alzheimers.org.uk/dementiaconnect Dementia Connect is delivered across Warwickshire by Alzheimer’s Society and is free of charge.

Dementia Support Forum: A helpful online community, available day or night, where people affected by dementia can ask questions or share how they feel.

Find out more at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia

If you are caring for a family member or friend

Providing care to someone who could not cope without you can be hard. Caring Together Warwickshire provides emotional and practical support to help you if you care for someone and can help maintain your own health and wellbeing. Support is also available for urgent planned cover should you need to leave the person you care for. This service is available for all carers, including those caring for a person with dementia.

Website: www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

Call: 0800 197 5544

Email: hello@caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

OPENING TIMES:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 am to 5.00 pm

Tuesday and Thursday: 9 am to 8.00 pm

Saturday: 9.00 am to 2.00 pm

Further information for carers is also available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For more information about dementia and services that can support you, please visit Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia

Both of the services have been commissioned by Warwickshire County Council as part of its commitment to support people living with dementia and carers. Both services are available across Warwickshire to support you and welcome you to get in touch.

Remember, you are not alone and support is a phone call or email away.