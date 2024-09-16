Dementia Support in Warwickshire

available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

NHS Mental Health Access Hub - available 24/7

If you need advice and / or support for an urgent issue such as if a person with dementia is at immediate risk or displaying behaviours that are hard to manage, please call: Freephone: 08081 966 798

However, if the person with dementia is already receiving services from Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust and it is between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, please call the NHS Dementia Service Duty Worker for your local area instead of the Mental Health Access Hub:

Rural North Warwickshire and Nuneaton and Bedworth: 0300 200 2008

Rugby: 01788 513700

Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon: 01926 450660

Coventry: 024 7670 7968

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) – Adult Social Care - available 24/7

Please call WCC Customer Services between 8.30am and 5.00pm (4.30pm on Fridays)

Telephone: 01926 410410

An emergency duty social worker is available out of the office hours above. Please call: 01926 886922

Coventry and Warwickshire mental health and emotional wellbeing helpline - available 24/7

The helpline can support you if you are a carer and your mental health is being affected by your caring responsibilities. If you are feeling low, anxious or stressed, socially isolated and/or finding it difficult to cope, support is available. The helpline is provided as part of the Wellbeing for Warwickshire offer. To find out more and to access the Live Assist (webchat service) visit: wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk

Telephone: 0800 616 171

NHS 111 or 999 - available 24/7

You should call NHS 111 if you need medical help quickly but it is not a life-threatening emergency.

You should call 999 if there is an immediate medical emergency.