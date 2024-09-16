Funding secured for Brompton Bike Hire at Kenilworth Station

New bike hire facilities have been secured for Kenilworth Train Station!

The joint efforts of Warwickshire County Council and Sir Jeremy Wright MP and their joint commitment to creating opportunities for active travel has received a boost following a successful application to the West Midlands Railway’s Your Community, Your Fund initiative.

The County Council and Sir Jeremy successfully secured funding for the installation of Brompton Bike Hire facilities at Kenilworth Station.

The project – Unfolding Kenilworth – is set to introduce a flexible, high-quality bike hire solution to the community, aligning with the Health & Wellbeing and Rail Recovery & Modal Shift themes of West Midlands Railway’s Community Rail Strategy.

The Unfolding Kenilworth project will see the installation of an 8-pod automated dock, supplied by a fleet of 12 Brompton folding bicycles, at Kenilworth Station.

This innovative facility is designed to offer residents, visitors, and commuters a convenient and environmentally friendly travel solution. By enabling the integration of active travel into daily journeys, the project aims to deliver physical and mental health benefits, as well as support a shift away from car dependency by providing an accessible alternative to driving.

The installation includes a compact and secure locker-style docking system that protects the bikes from the elements and minimises the risk of theft or vandalism. The unit will be solar-powered, further enhancing its environmental credentials and ease of installation.

Users will need to sign up to membership of Brompton Bike Hire which enables them to hire and return bikes using a Smartphone app or online from any of Brompton’s 80+ docks. Reservations can be made up to 24 hours ahead of the booking and there is a flat hire fee of £5 per day. Bikes can be retained for as long as the user wishes.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are thrilled to have secured this funding for the 'Unfolding Kenilworth' project. The introduction of Brompton Bike Hire at Kenilworth Station will not only enhance the connectivity of the area but also encourage healthier and more sustainable travel options for residents and visitors alike. This pilot project reflects our commitment to supporting active travel and reducing car dependency, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community."

Sir Jeremy Wright, Member of Parliament for Kenilworth and Southam, added: "I am delighted to see the Unfolding Kenilworth project come to fruition. Having advocated for a bike hire facility at Kenilworth Station for some time, I am confident that this scheme will bring significant benefits to the local community. It will offer a flexible and convenient travel option, enhancing the appeal of Kenilworth to visitors while also supporting residents in making more sustainable travel choices. I am proud to have supported this successful bid and look forward to the scheme’s positive outcomes."

Matt Bradley, head of stations for West Midlands Railway, said: “We are committed to making travel easier for our customers and communities, which is why we were delighted to provide funding for this innovative Unfolding Kenilworth project. This scheme follows the introduction of brand-new trains at the station last year as we continue welcoming increasing numbers of passengers on board.”

Sam Coldham, from Brompton, said: "We are delighted to be working with Warwickshire County Council to offer more people the chance to give cycling a go. With over a third of hire customers specifically joining to trial cycling and around 1 in 5 becoming regular cyclists we believe this initiative will help more of the community travel more sustainably."

More information about active travel in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel