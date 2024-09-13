Supporting people with dementia to maintain independence

There are over 8,000 people estimated to be living with dementia in Warwickshire, although many more people are affected by dementia, including those who are caring for people with the condition.

There are lots of support services in Warwickshire to provide help for the person who has been diagnosed with dementia as well as loved ones around them. Early diagnosis of dementia can also help people to make sense of the symptoms and access support or guidance as soon as possible.

Early diagnosis allows for:

The person living with dementia and their family can seek out informed advice to get a better understanding.

Identify the type of support that will work.

Allow everyone to make informed decisions and plan for the future.

For people who are in the early stages of dementia and are able to live independently, there is technology available to support them. Assistive technology is equipment, gadgets or technology, designed to keep people, including those with dementia, as independent as possible. There are many different types of assistive technology from memo minders that can announce a pre-recorded message to remind people to do something, to items that can help around the home or whilst out and about. AskSARA is a self-help guide which can supports people to identify equipment, gadgets or technology that might be useful to maintain their independence.

Residents in Warwickshire with dementia can also access a variety of dementia support groups and activities to help adjust to their dementia diagnosis and relate to others. From Dementia Cafes and art workshops, there are groups available across the county to suit a variety of needs.

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire, provided by Alzheimer’s Society and funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), is a personalised service for anyone with dementia, their carers, family and friends. The service connects you with free support and advice available by phone and online. Dementia Connect can offer practical and emotional support, a listening ear, suggestions on coping through these difficult times and advice about other services that might also be able to help.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Adjusting to your diagnosis of dementia may be a challenge, but remember, you are not alone. There are other people out there experiencing the same challenges as you, and there is lots of help available.

“Dementia can be a tough subject to talk about and we know it can be a very sensitive and private time, but the services throughout Warwickshire can provide help for people with dementia to stay as independent as possible for longer.

“Anyone who has concerns about their memory should talk to their GP and get support as soon as possible.”

Throughout September, and as part of World Alzheimer’s Month, WCC is promoting the variety of support services available to residents in Warwickshire to help them maintain their independence for as long as possible.

The council’s Living well with dementia website provides support and practical advice to everyone and can help those both living with dementia and those who support someone with dementia to understand more about the condition, prepare for the future and access other services.

To get support over the phone, call Dementia Connect on 033 3150 3456 or you can also email dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk.