World Alzheimer’s Month 2024: Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s

This September marks World Alzheimer’s Month, and Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Over 8,500 people are estimated to be living with dementia in Warwickshire alone. Yet, the impact of dementia affects those not only with a diagnosis, but also families, friends, and carers.

Throughout the course of the month, the council will be highlighting key resources available to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers, ensuring that everyone has the support they need. World Alzheimer’s Month is an annual international campaign led by Alzheimer’s Disease International. This year’s theme, ‘Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s,’ notably focuses on raising awareness and addressing the stigma that still surrounds those with dementia.

Stress, anxiety, depression, certain physical illnesses, infections, and vitamin or thyroid deficiencies can all contribute to cognitive impairment. If you notice your memory getting significantly worse or it begins to impact your daily life, it's important to book an appointment with your GP as soon as possible, as it could be a sign of dementia. Early diagnosis will allow for effective support and treatment to help slow down the progression of dementia. Unfortunately, nearly half of Warwickshire residents with dementia remain undiagnosed, meaning they miss out on vital information and support.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want all residents to live healthy, happy and independent lives There are a range of services across the county available for those with dementia and the people who care for them. From local support groups to understanding financial aid and respite care, these services are here to help as much as possible.

This World Alzheimer’s Month and beyond, I would like to encourage everyone affected by dementia, or other related conditions, to take action—whether by learning more, supporting a loved one, or simply spreading the word – it’s time to act on dementia, and it’s time to act on Alzheimer’s.”

There are a range of dementia support services across Warwickshire which can be found at:

You can find out more about the services provided by Warwickshire County Council through Dementia Connect or Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia website.

The Dementia Connect service in Warwickshire provides all the resources and support you need to understand the effects of dementia and how you can help provide care for someone with dementia.

Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia offers all the support and resources you need in one place. Here you can find information about dementia, a map of services at district and borough level with details of all the services in the area: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia

Further details about services, support and living well with dementia can be found on Warwickshire's Living Well with Dementia website, www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia or by emailing: dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk

For more information if you have worries about your memory, visit the Alzheimer’s Society website: www.alzheimers.org.uk/memoryworry

Find out more about the benefits of early diagnosis, www.nhs.uk/conditions/dementia/early-diagnosis-benefits

For tips and advice about healthy ageing and tips to keep yourself mentally alert, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/falls-prevention/brain-training

For more information and support, visit: www.alzheimers.org.uk/dementiaconnect or call 0333 150 3456

To find out more about Dementia Connect, please visit: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-684757548-673

Tel: 0333 150 3456 or Email: dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk