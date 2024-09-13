Visit Warwickshire Libraries this October to get involved in thrilling “Body in the Library” murder mystery events

Back by popular demand, Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting you to solve an exciting murder mystery, “Body in the Library”, with new event dates added for this October!

Suitable for 18+ years, the events will be available at multiple library locations across the county as well as St John’s House Museum in Warwick.

The “Body in the Library” events have been inspired by real crimes found in Warwickshire’s Local History archives. During each event, a daring Detective Duo is called upon to investigate a crime in the most unlikely of places – the local library! The Duo will require help from the audience to discover who committed this dastardly deed, whilst the plot keeps the audience guessing at every turn. Attendees will be invited to separate fact from fiction, the culprits from the cocktails, and the red herrings from the sea bass in this action-packed evening of fun.

Event places are available to book for the following dates and locations:

Tickets for each event are £20 per person, which includes one free drink. Doors are open from 7pm, with the murder mystery performance taking place from 7:30 – 8:45pm, including a short interval. Additional beverages will also be available for purchase on the night. To be added to a waiting list for any sold-out events, please email libraryenquiryteam@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Following the success of Warwickshire Libraries ‘Body in the Library’ events earlier this year, we are delighted to offer an exciting return of this unique and interactive experience. Libraries are vibrant and inclusive spaces at the heart of our communities, and this creative partnership with Heartbreak Productions highlights the diverse range of activities and events on offer for the people of Warwickshire to come together and enjoy.”

The “Body in the Library” events are being delivered in partnership with Leamington-Spa based company, Heartbreak Productions, and supported by Arts Council England. Warwickshire Libraries was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26, which means the service is currently receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme to deliver a range of cultural and creative outreach activities, including the “Body in the Library” murder mystery events.

