Warwickshire's Lord Lieutenant presents King's Award for Enterprise to local shower manufacturer

Nuneaton-based Triton Showers, the UK’s leading shower manufacturer, has been officially presented with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

The award, recognising Triton’s exceptional commitment to Sustainable Development, was presented by Mr Tim Cox, His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, on Wednesday 4 September, with Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mr Johnnie Arkwright and Deputy Mayor of Nuneaton, Cllr Mr Bhim Saru and several other distinguished guests in attendance*.

The King’s Award for Enterprise celebrates Triton’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, praised Triton's achievement:

“It has been an honour to meet with this year’s winners of the King’s Awards for Enterprise. These Awards are a great boost to the local economy and show our ability to attract and sustain successful companies which in turn support our local communities. I am delighted to present this award to a company that truly embodies the spirit of the King’s Award for Enterprise. "As we look towards the next year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, I encourage as many Warwickshire businesses as possible to consider applying. These awards are the highest accolade available to UK businesses and offer unparalleled prestige, exposure, and credibility to successful companies.”

Following the presentation, attendees, including employees, local dignitaries, and industry peers, celebrated the achievement with an afternoon tea inspired by a traditional British street party.

David Tutton, Managing Director at Triton Showers, said:

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise, being one of only 29 select businesses across the UK to be recognised by His Majesty this year in the Sustainable Development category. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to placing sustainability at the heart of our business strategy and our determination to achieve our ambitious ‘Net Zero by 2035’ target. “At Triton, we’re proud to be the market leader for showers in the UK and Ireland. With that leadership comes the responsibility to actively reduce our impact on the planet, and we are proud to lead the way in creating a more sustainable future.”

For more information about how Triton is moving the dial on sustainability, visit www.tritonshowers.co.uk/sustainability, and for further details about the application process for the King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025, visit: www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.

*High Sherriff of Warwickshire, Rajvinder Kaur Gill; Chairman and Consort of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Chris Mills & Mrs Susan Mills; Deputy Clerk to the Lord Lieutenant, Dawn Mardle; Lord Lieutenant Cadets Corey Cox and Jayden Thorpe; Business Consultant and support in Triton Showers' submission, Sue Tonks; and from fellow Warwickshire King's Award winners at Nuneaton Signs, Holly Hunter.