Work to repair Bidford Bridge to start on site in coming weeks

Warwickshire County Council has given an update on the schedule for repairing the historic Bidford on Avon River Bridge. The bridge on the B4085 Honeybourne Rd was damaged in August when ...

Warwickshire County Council has given an update on the schedule for repairing the historic Bidford on Avon River Bridge.

The bridge on the B4085 Honeybourne Rd was damaged in August when a car collided with the inner walls and became wedged, damaging the parapet and cutwater and compromising the structure.

A final date for completion of work has been estimated as being the end of November, subject to weather and river levels, in line with the early estimates after the incident.

The road is currently closed to vehicular crossings while engineers carry out the significant ‘behind the scenes’ work that, while unseen, is essential to the repair process. This includes instruction of specialist stonemasons, sourcing appropriate materials and design of scaffolding and access arrangements to carry out the work.

The bridge is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and applications for consent to the repair work have been made to Historic England and the Avon Navigation Trust, with the application to ANT still pending.

To accommodate the diverted traffic, temporary traffic lights were put on Binton Bridge in Welford-on-Avon to control traffic making its way from the Evesham Rd. Remaining ongoing repairs to that bridge, and resurfacing of the road, have been suspended for the duration of the works to repair Bidford Bridge and Honeybourne Rd (B4805) can be reopened.

Disruption will also be minimised with additional necessary maintenance to the bridge being carried out at the same time as the forthcoming repair. However, National Grid is starting works on Barton Road to install a new underground electricity cable associated with the adjacent housing development. Works will start on 23 September under temporary traffic lights for one week, followed by a two week closure of Barton Road starting 30 September with a fresh diversion route to be put in place.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We know that people have been wondering when the work would be carried out and I can assure commuters that there has been a lot of work going on to get repairs done as quickly as possible and reopen the road.

“We are committed to supporting businesses and the message that the town is open is paramount. A request to upgrade signs, emphasising that it is business as usual, on various approaches to Bidford's High Street has been actioned.

“I would like to extend our thanks to adjacent landowners and the Parish Council who have provided space and access around the bridge to co-ordinate repairs. That will be critical in getting work done as quickly as possible.”