Could you become Warwickshire’s next Young Poet Laureate? The competition for 2024/25 is now open!

The search is on for Warwickshire's tenth Young Poet Laureate, who will succeed May Vaughan in the role for 2024/25.

Warwickshire Libraries’ annual Young Poet Laureate competition is open to anyone aged between 13 and 17 who lives, and is educated, in Warwickshire and who would like to perform their own poetry to an audience.

The Laureateship is a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to develop their writing skills and take part in events and activities across the county under the mentorship of a professional poet. Past Warwickshire Young Poet Laureates have performed on the radio, on film, at festivals and led their own poetry workshops.

Applications are now welcome before the deadline of 6pm on Thursday 3 October 2024. The judges will then get to work and shortlisted candidates will be notified by Thursday 24 October. They will then be invited to take part in a selection say which includes a workshop with a professional poet, a short individual interview with judges and a performance in front of an audience at a public event. This will take place at Rugby Library on Saturday 9 November 2024. Please ensure when applying that you are available on this date.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"The Young Poet Laureate competition is a fantastic opportunity for students across the county to demonstrate their reading, writing, and performance skills. It also creates opportunities for the successful candidate to become fully immersed in the world of poetry to learn more about this creative, imaginative, and emotive art form. “The competition also supports our Child Friendly Warwickshire approach as a Council, ensuring that children and young people across the county have their voices heard and that they are safe, happy, healthy, and equipped with the right skills to thrive in life. This is a wonderful opportunity and I encourage all of Warwickshire's aspiring young poets to apply”.

Applicants need to:

Be 13-17 years old.

Live and be educated in Warwickshire.

Fill in the Application Form (available in the weblink below)

Submit three poems. One should be inspired by Warwickshire; one should be about or inspired by libraries and the third can be of your own choosing.

Submit a personal statement and explain in 250 words:

Why you want to be Warwickshire Libraries’ Young Poet Laureate How you would promote poetry to a diverse range of people

To submit an application, or for help with any questions about the application process, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate or email libraryevents@warwickshire.gov.uk.