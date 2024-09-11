Learn about FREE sexual health services in Coventry and Warwickshire this Sexual Health Week

The Coventry & Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub went live on 1 April 2024 and combines a face-to-face and online offer.

People in Coventry & Warwickshire have various options for how they can access FREE and CONFIDENTIAL sexual health testing, treatment, contraception and HIV care. The service is now provided in designated hubs across Coventry & Warwickshire by HCRG Care Group.

With Sexual Health Week 2024 (9 – 15 September) now underway, residents are encouraged to learn more about this service and the support available to them. This doesn’t just stop at physical sexual health; Brook’s ‘Are You Feeling It’ Campaign is the theme for this year’s Sexual Health Week, and it explores the physical and emotional impact of positive Sexual Health and Wellbeing, “shining a light on the inextricable links between mental health and sexual health and demonstrating the positive impact of early intervention”.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC), went live on 1 April 2024 and offers a range of testing and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections including HIV. It also provides sexual health advice, contraception services (including emergency contraception), and a condom distribution scheme. HCRG Care Group are working to improve outreach and engage with communities and have also integrated the online services of SH:24 to provide a comprehensive offer in one place for those looking for support.

Individuals seeking sexual health services can choose from four hubs located in Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington Spa and Coventry, with both walk-in and pre-booked appointments available. Appointments can be made at any of the hubs by calling 0300 247 0069.

Pop-up locations are already underway for Stratford Upon Avon, and the planning of further locations is in process for across the area.

Test kits and emergency contraception can be ordered discreetly online and delivered for FREE.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at WCC, said:

"We are thrilled to see the Coventry & Warwickshire Sexual Health Hub get off the ground successfully. This new service offers residents more flexibility and accessibility, combining both online and face-to-face options to meet their sexual health needs. What’s more, the partnership working approach ensures that people from across our communities will receive high-quality, comprehensive care.”

Rob Flack, Regional Director at HCRG Care Group, said: “We are delighted to be providing these new services. We have significant experience of transforming and delivering sexual health services across the country and look forward to making a positive difference to the lives of people across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

To find out more, visit digital.thesexualhealthhub.co.uk