Council recognised in shortlist for national finance awards

Warwickshire County Council has been recognised in the shortlist for this year’s Public Finance Awards in the Finance Team of the Year category.

The Awards recognise the people, products and services that demonstrate excellence and originality within public finance.

The shortlisted nomination recognises the project team that oversaw the migration of the Council’s key financial systems to the cloud, delivering new functionality and future proofing this critical system.

This was a challenging project, delivered on a tight timescale. The team also had to ensure that business as usual activity could continue, and that all financial systems remained available while the new system was implemented.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: “We are delighted to receive this national recognition of our work, which acknowledges the hard work of a project team that brings colleagues together from right across the organisation. “Ensuring our financial systems are equipped with all the functionality we need to support the smooth running of the council and its services is vital, and this work was also a key milestone in futureproofing and enhancing our digital infrastructure. “By keeping the focus on solutions, the team demonstrated their flexibility and creativity to deliver the system improvements successfully.”

The system updates have had a major impact on the Council’s processes, specifically around more effective and efficient processing of invoices, meaning the skills of finance colleagues can be used to support other areas of the service.

The winners of the Public Finance awards will be announced on 26 November 2024. For more information visit: https://publicfinanceawards.co.uk/