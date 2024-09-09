A warning from the Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency has issued a food alert concerning counterfeit bottles of Glen’s Vodka (35cl).

The FSA has been made aware of the production and distribution of counterfeit vodka labelled as Glen’s Vodka. The counterfeit vodka may have a strange smell and taste differently to genuine vodka.

Products sampled were found to contain isopropyl alcohol, so they are unsafe. Isopropyl alcohol is an industrial solvent and is not intended for human consumption. Consumption of isopropyl alcohol can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning, and in severe cases death.

For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency