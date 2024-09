Update

Following reports of clinical suspicion in sheep and cattle on two new premises in Norfolk and Suffolk, bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) has been confirmed at these premises.

There is now evidence that there is some local transmission of bluetongue virus and in accordance with the bluetongue disease control framework, the existing temporary control zone (TCZ) has been revoked and replaced by a larger bluetongue restricted zone covering Norfolk and Suffolk.

More information