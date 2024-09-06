Living Well website helps Warwickshire people to stay healthy, happy and independent for longer

Warwickshire County Council are highlighting the Living Well website to help support and encourages people to take preventative measures to ensure they keep themselves healthy, happy and independent.

Targeted at adults, the Living Well website brings together a wide range of information and services from the Council in one place. The webpage also promotes healthy lifestyles and encourages individuals to take early preventative action to stay well. From tips for staying active to using direct payments and assistive technology to make life easier, Living Well raises the profile of social care services in the county and helps people to find ways to stay healthy for as long as possible as well as signposts those who are vulnerable to support early on.

An important service linked through Living Well is AskSARA, a website that helps to improve people’s access to a range of self-help devices, equipment, and solutions known as assistive technology.

AskSARA features a useful self-assessment tool that can produce an individual report with suggested ideas, information, and advice for individuals, based on the answers to some simple, multiple-choice questions.

By providing access to assistance, like smart gadgets and equipment that can help people before their situation becomes more complex, the aim of ‘living well’ is to support people to continue to enjoy life and live independently and reduce their need for hospital or long-term care.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want to make sure that everyone is happy, healthy and independent. The living well website is a great resource that promotes the best support available across the county and allows residents to find solutions to their individual needs.”

“The website helps to guide people to the appropriate services so they can find the support they need to look after their health and wellbeing. It also promotes staying connected and dealing with loneliness by signposting people to information about community groups, local events as well as opportunities to learn new skills and undertake future learning.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to see the website for yourself and find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire – whether it’s staying safe, financial support, advice if you’re feeling lonely, boosting your mental and physical health plus much more.