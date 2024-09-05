27 all-electric buses on their way as zero-emission scheme is approved

Warwickshire County Council is moving closer to its ambitions to be net zero by 2050 following the announcement that the county has allocated significant funding to commission 27 all electric buses.

At the cabinet meeting on Thursday, 5 September, 2024, the decision was taken to add £13.864 million to the Capital Programme for the Warwickshire Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA)2 Scheme.

The funding, which includes contributions from the Department for Transport (DfT), Stagecoach Midlands, and Section 106 developer contributions, will enable the introduction of 27 all-electric buses and associated charging infrastructure on key routes across Warwickshire.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, expressed enthusiasm for the project: "This is a major step forward in our commitment to sustainable transport and reducing our carbon footprint.

“Our aim is for the council to be net zero in its own activities by 2030 and for the overall county to be net zero by 2050. Reducing the emissions of transport will be key to achieving that so this very significant investment is a major step towards achieving both of those ambitions.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director, Stagecoach Midlands said, "Stagecoach is pleased to be working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council and the DfT to help provide a cleaner environment for those living in Warwickshire and help meet both our own and the council's aspirations for net zero"

"This is a significant investment in the region and demonstrates Stagecoach's commitment to the communities we serve in providing a great service for our passengers".

The ZEBRA2 Scheme will benefit commuters on several popular routes operated by Stagecoach Midlands, including services connecting Warwick, Leamington Spa, Rugby, Nuneaton to other towns and cities in the region.

In acknowledgement Stagecoach Midlands has placed orders for the all-electric buses, supporting electrical connection works and the charging infrastructure. It is anticipated that the new all-electric buses could enter service in Spring 2025, ahead of the March 2026 scheme completion deadline set by the Department for Transport.

A copy of the cabinet report is available online: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s38182/Warwickshire%20ZEBRA2%20Scheme.pdf