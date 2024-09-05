Warwickshire business receives two King's Awards for Enterprise

“Receiving two King’s Awards for Enterprise is a tremendous honour”

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, recently (14 August) presented two prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise to Warwick-based Moasure as the King’s representative in Warwickshire.

Moasure received the awards in recognition for the company’s outstanding achievements in two categories – Innovation and International Trade. The company is one of just five organisations this year to receive accolades in two categories.

The King’s Awards are presented annually in Warwickshire by the Lord Lieutenant as the King’s representative in the region to recognise the outstanding achievements of local businesses.

Moasure is the world’s first motion-based measuring tool. Built using high-performance inertial sensors, the device, which fits in the palm of your hand, can rapidly and accurately measure perimeters, areas, elevations, and volumes.

As the device is moved from one point to another, it tracks its movement in three dimensions allowing users to digitally capture 3D measurement data and drawings.

Moasure has revolutionised industries such as landscaping, construction, and excavation. The company now ships this innovative tool to more than 150 countries around the world.

On presenting the awards, Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire said:

“The King’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the country, with hundreds of businesses applying each year in the hope of receiving this coveted accolade, which brings prestige, exposure, and credibility to a company, as well as prideand inspiration to employees. “It’s always a pleasure and a privilege to visit some of the fabulous organisations we have in Warwickshire and meet those involved in achieving their awards. I was delighted to present a King’s Award for Enterprise to Moasure. The County is committed to working with local businesses to create opportunities for growth benefitting the broader local economy.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place said:

“Moasure’s success is a fantastic example of the innovation and ambition that we foster here in Warwickshire. Their achievements in both Innovation and International Trade demonstrate the incredible talent and determination within our local business community. We are immensely proud to support companies like Moasure that are not only driving economic growth but also putting Warwickshire on the global map.”

The name 'Moasure' - a blend of 'motion' and 'measure' - was inspired by a simple DIY challenge faced by electronics engineer and entrepreneur, Alan Rock.

In 2004, Rock's prototype of a motion-sensor-based measuring device paved the way for the Moasure ONE, the company’s flagship product that was launched in 2018.

Alan Rock, Founder and Co-CEO of Moasure, commenting on the dual award win, said:

"We are deeply honoured by the King's Awards recognition for both Innovation and International Trade. This dual accolade marks a significant milestone for Moasure, driving our passion for continuous innovation and excellence. As our team expands and our customer base grows, we are excited to push the boundaries of technology even further. At Moasure, we are dedicated to consistently refining our products and actively exploring the future possibilities within the realm of measurement technology."

Co-CEO, Mo Hussain, added:

“Receiving two King’s Awards for Enterprise is a tremendous honour. It affirms our belief that our measuring technology is truly groundbreaking and has global appeal, while also underscoring the passion, skill, and dedication of our talented team. From the outset, our strategy has been to adopt an 'international-first' approach to launching and scaling sales in multiple geographic regions outside of the UK. This strategy has helped us deliver record-breaking sales year after year. Winning the King’s Award for International Trade is a great testament to this.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise is designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity through social mobility. successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

To find out more about The King’s Awards for Enterprise, visit The King's Awards for Enterprise. You can also find out more about the KAE in Warwickshire here: The King's Awards for Enterprise in Warwickshire.

Moasure is a trading name of 3D Technologies Limited. To find out more about Moasure, visit www.moasure.com/pages/discover-moasure

Photo from left to right: Lord Lieutenant Cadet Jayden Thorpe; Alan Rock, Moasure Founder and Co-CEO; Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire; Moasure Co-CEO, Mo Hussain, and Lord Lieutenant Cadet, Corey Cox.