We are aware of the ongoing issues with bus passes and school transport and are working diligently to address them as swiftly as possible.

If your family is experiencing transport issues and you submitted your application by the deadline of May 2024, please email us at to@warwickshire.gov.uk We will prioritise your enquiry.

Applications submitted after the deadline, especially those received in the last two weeks may not be processed in time for the upcoming academic year. Families who applied late should arrange alternative transportation until their application is processed. Applications are being reviewed in the order they were received.

Due to the high volume of emails, there may be delays in response times. When contacting us via email, please include all relevant details, such as your child’s name, date of birth, your address, phone number, and the school they will be attending. Providing this information will help us process your enquiry more efficiently.

Please note that our phone lines are currently experiencing significant wait times. If you stay on the line, we will assist you as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.

If your original letter stated that your child is eligible for transport until the end of their current school phase (Year 6 or Year 11), there is no need to reapply each year unless there are significant changes, such as moving homes or schools.

For more information or to apply for home-to-school transport, please visit our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-transport

Thank you for your understanding and patience.