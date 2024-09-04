Why not take the stress out of travel in September? Catch the bus!

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to find out more about the many benefits of bus travel this September.

Throughout September, Warwickshire County Council is proud to be supporting Bus Users UK’s Catch the Bus Month 2024 and highlighting the many benefits of leaving the car at home and choosing public transport for work and play.

Buses are the most accessible form of public transport, connecting millions of people every day to work, education, healthcare, shops, friends and family. They ensure everyone has access to life’s opportunities, including people who are older, younger, disabled or experiencing physical or mental health issues. They are also great for the environment, the economy, Warwickshire’s town centres and residents’ health and wellbeing.

Buses are good for our health, good for the economy and good for the environment. According to Bus Users UK, prior to the pandemic, bus passengers boosted the UK economy by £64 billion each year, as well as reducing congestion, pollution, loneliness and social isolation.

In Warwickshire, bus patronage has steadily increased over the past few years as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic and people regain confidence in using public transport and the Council is keen to see this growth continue.

To stimulate and support this growth, a two-year programme of investment – valued at £5.466 million – is being funded by the Department for Transport's (DfT) Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+).

This funding is great news for bus users across Warwickshire and will allow the council to:

Maintain and improve existing bus services: This includes ensuring continued access to key locations like workplaces, schools, hospitals, and town centres.

Create more attractive bus services: The council will work with operators to make buses a more appealing option, by exploring increased evening and weekend services, fare initiatives, multi-operator ticketing, and targeted marketing campaigns.

Increase bus patronage: The council’s goal is to see more people using buses, which will lead to services that are currently subsidised becoming commercially viable in the longer term.

This investment demonstrates Warwickshire County Council's commitment to improving public transport and creating a more sustainable transport network for the future.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways said: “We are very proud to be supporting Catch the Bus Month 2024 again this year in Warwickshire. While bus passenger numbers have noticeably increased since the pandemic, there is work to do in further increasing bus patronage to pre-pandemic levels and beyond.

“Our buses remain the most utilised public transport mode in the county and are a fantastic and viable option for travel across Warwickshire. Not only are they cost-effective for the traveller – and particularly right now with the £2 single adult fare cap pilot – when well-used, they are also much better for the environment as they reduce the numbers of cars on the roads. They also have a very positive effect on social inclusion, being accessible across all our diverse communities.”

Claire Walters, Chief Executive of Bus Users UK: "Buses are a lifeline and the work of Warwickshire County Council to improve services will benefit everyone, reducing congestion, pollution and boosting the local economy."

More information about buses in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses

To find out more about Catch the Bus Month visit www.bususers.org/catchthebusmonth or email catchthebus@bususers.org