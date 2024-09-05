Warwick District CPE Variation 13 - Leamington L6 Residents' Parking Zone

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to amend the L6 Residents' Parking Zone.

Background

Proposals were informally consulted upon in summer 2023, consisting of plans to extend the L6 residents' parking zone to include Leam Terrace, New Street, Gordon Street, Plymouth Place and Farley Street. At the time, substantial level of feedback were received both in favour of and opposed to the scheme.

Parking issues often arise dues to the conflicting demands for on-street spaces from differing road users, such as residents, businesses and commuters. Much of the feedback opposed to the scheme centred around the perception that the measures proposed to help reduce competition for spaces for residents and their visitors over-prioritised the needs of residents at the expense of other road users. A limited number of permits available for businesses in the area was a common suggestion; however, this has not proved to be practically possible within the legislative framework that Warwickshire County Council as the Highway Authority are required to work within.

Detailed analysis of the L6 zone proposals has been carried out, with amendments made to cater for the balance of needs of both residents and businesses in the area. This has resulted in the revised proposals as outlined below.

Proposals

Leave the north side of Leam Terrace as unrestricted, where the majority of houses have substantial off-street parking facilities and therefore on-street demand for spaces from residents is reduced;

4 Hour Limited Waiting (L6 permit holders exempt) on the south side of Leam Terrace and both sides of Farley Street;

2 Hour Limited Waiting (L6 permit holders exempt) on New Street, Gordon Street and Plymouth Place.

Traffic Regulation Order, Plans and Supporting Documentation

Objections, Representations and/or Support

Any objections, representations, or support for the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Leamington L6". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 27 September 2024