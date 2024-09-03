National changes to death certification to come into effect from Monday 9 September 2024

Warwickshire Registration Services is notifying residents of imminent national changes that will impact the process of death certification.

For those across the county who have recently experienced the passing of a loved one, or know they will need to be prepared for this in the future, Warwickshire Registration Services is notifying residents of imminent national changes that will impact the process of death certification.

For over 50 years, the death certification system in England and Wales has remained largely unchanged, involving the receipt of medical certification by a medical practitioner or investigation by a coroner. From Monday 9 September this will still be the case, but some important changes are being introduced to the process.

The new death certification reforms will require an independent review to be carried out for all deaths in England and Wales, without exception. This will be provided by independent scrutiny by a medical examiner, or in some cases by a coroner investigation.

The attending medical practitioners will no longer issue the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) without consultation with the medical examiner, who will provide the independent scrutiny of the cause of death. There will also be an opportunity for the family and other informants to ask questions and raise any concerns about the care given.

The medical examiner will also review medical records and work with doctors to complete the MCCD to help ensure this is accurate and, if necessary, highlight any concerns. They will also advise the family or informants when the MCCD has been sent to the registrar, and the registration of death should then be completed within five days from acceptance.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"In Warwickshire, we understand that dealing with the loss of a loved one is an incredibly difficult time for family and friends. Our Registration Services team provide the highest standards of care to anyone going through such a sensitive time, and are available to support any residents across the county who are going through the new changes to the death certification process”.

Warwickshire Registration Services manage the official registering of births, marriages, and deaths across the county. For more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/births-deaths-ceremonies

To read more about the national reforms to death certification, visit: www.gov.uk/government/publications/changes-to-the-death-certification-process/an-overview-of-the-death-certification-reforms